Joby Aviation’s (JOBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 1,333,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,321. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,082. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

