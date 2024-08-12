JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BBJP traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $54.12. 1,861,552 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

