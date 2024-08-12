JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target to $13.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 692,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 467,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 138.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

