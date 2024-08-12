JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $6.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MQ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Marqeta Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 132,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

