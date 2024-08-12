JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $205.81. 1,530,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,241,628. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.43. The stock has a market cap of $591.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

