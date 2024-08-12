JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 547,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $110,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.73. 1,875,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,243,865. The company has a market capitalization of $593.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

