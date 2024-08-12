Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target to $8.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE CMTG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,839. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, Director Vincent Tese purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent Tese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Edward Walter purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,209.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.