Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $2.75

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.57. 29,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.79. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

Insider Transactions at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 181,062 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 616,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65,057 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

