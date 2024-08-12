Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $2.75

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.57. 29,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.79. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.41.
In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
