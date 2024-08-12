Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.94 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,686.06 or 0.04502302 BTC on exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $423.87 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,407.57945041. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,584.80738772 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,643,470.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

