LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $271.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 1,156,701 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

