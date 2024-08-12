Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) & Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Critical Contrast

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Lazydays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $29.86 billion 0.36 $1.05 billion $14.38 11.25 Lazydays $1.06 billion 0.03 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.24

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penske Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 3.05% 19.82% 6.00% Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Penske Automotive Group and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 2 0 2 0 2.00 Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus price target of $157.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than Lazydays.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Lazydays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company is also involved in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, maintenance and repair services, sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, replacement and aftermarket automotive products, collision repair services, and wholesale of parts. In addition, it operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as offers a range of used trucks. Further, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts. Additionally, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

