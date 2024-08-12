Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in July

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays raised Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
