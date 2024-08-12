Lido Staked Matic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,747.76 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $61.51 million and $24,747.76 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 127,838,147 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 127,838,111.65216006. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.46083661 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $22,059.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

