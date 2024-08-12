Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $0.91 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,399,294 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,390,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00351577 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

