Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $0.91 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,399,294 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,390,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00351577 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
