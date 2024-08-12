Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

Lyft Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.