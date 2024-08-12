Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Stock Down 0.3 %

Lyft stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 411,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,803,726. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lyft by 1,142.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 345,919 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.