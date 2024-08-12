Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Lyft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.97.

LYFT stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lyft by 592.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Lyft by 27,739.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

