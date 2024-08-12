Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,803,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,142.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 345,919 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

