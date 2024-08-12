Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.97.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 411,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,803,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

