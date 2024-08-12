MAGA (MAGA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.35 Million

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One MAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MAGA has a market cap of $28.76 million and $27.35 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAGA has traded up 73.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA’s genesis date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00005621 USD and is up 13.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $15,996,963.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

