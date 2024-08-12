Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $646.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $658.00 to $646.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.55.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $533.55 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by ($0.31). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

