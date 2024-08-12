McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 57.4% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,215.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $9.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $550.75. The company had a trading volume of 196,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $591.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.04. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.