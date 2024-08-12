Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,847,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TEL stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 183,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.29.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

