Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 10,640 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
JEPQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. 687,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.