Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.83. 807,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

