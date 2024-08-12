Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $493.03. 95,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,470. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $506.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

