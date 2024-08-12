Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $205,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.76. 112,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,160. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

