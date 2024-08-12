Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $987,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,417. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

