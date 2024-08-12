Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.93. 90,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,747. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.50.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.