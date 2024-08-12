Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,774,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAON by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,024,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,706,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 681,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AAON stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,293. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

