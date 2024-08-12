Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases New Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,283,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,771,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,809,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,242,000 after purchasing an additional 158,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 488,067 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,028. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 122.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.