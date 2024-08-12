Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.66. 2,165,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

