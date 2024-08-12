Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 370,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.