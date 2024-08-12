Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 73,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 105,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.72. The company had a trading volume of 272,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,193. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

