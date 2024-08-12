MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Raised to $22.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
MLNK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. 17,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.02. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
