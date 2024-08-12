Meta Games Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,452.69 (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $222.70 million and approximately $30,452.69 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.19881033 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26,202.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

