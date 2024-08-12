Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.24 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $87,508.81 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,175,714 coins and its circulating supply is 31,140,711 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

