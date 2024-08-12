MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MFA

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of MFA opened at $11.65 on Friday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.63 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,750.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 693,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.