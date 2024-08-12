Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 72,355 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 86.4 %

RVNC stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,771,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $687.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

