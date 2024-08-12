Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 2,316.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 363,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 2.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile



MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

