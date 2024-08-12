Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 18,126 Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.23. 20,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,684. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

