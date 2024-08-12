Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FSLR traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.50. 342,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

Read Our Latest Report on FSLR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,754 shares of company stock worth $11,926,437. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.