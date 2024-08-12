Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $449,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.26. 4,668,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,668,012. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

