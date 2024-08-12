Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $468,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after buying an additional 830,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $319.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,645. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

