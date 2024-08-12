Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $84,000 Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 256,979 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 442,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,167,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.05. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

