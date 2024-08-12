Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 180 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.8% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2,165.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 9,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.22.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $806.76. 83,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $755.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

