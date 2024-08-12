Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after buying an additional 632,398 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Crown Castle by 25.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $4,425,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

