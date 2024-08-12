Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $571.93. 164,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,938. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $576.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.78 and its 200 day moving average is $532.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

