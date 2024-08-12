Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 217 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 891,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,783. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.