Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 72 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.81. 1,530,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

